Global X Uranium ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:URA)

Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 17,111 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 158% compared to the typical volume of 6,623 call options.
Global X Uranium ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of URA opened at $21.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.05. Global X Uranium ETF has a 52-week low of $17.65 and a 52-week high of $28.49.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Uranium ETF
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,877,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 231.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,089,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,785,000 after buying an additional 1,458,591 shares in the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management lifted its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 56.4% during the third quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 2,080,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,226,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 947,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,588,000 after buying an additional 5,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GenTrust LLC lifted its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 834,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,545,000 after buying an additional 50,252 shares in the last quarter.
About Global X Uranium ETF
The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.
