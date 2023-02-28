GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 53.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,510 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,322 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in GoDaddy during the third quarter worth approximately $390,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in GoDaddy by 17.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in GoDaddy in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in GoDaddy by 37.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 69,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 18,705 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in GoDaddy by 28.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 32,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 7,143 shares during the period. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

GoDaddy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $76.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.43. The stock has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.93. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $64.65 and a one year high of $88.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at GoDaddy

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on GoDaddy from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on GoDaddy from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.89.

In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 5,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $379,648.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,237 shares in the company, valued at $5,677,369.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $100,757.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,950,431.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 5,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $379,648.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,237 shares in the company, valued at $5,677,369.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,097 shares of company stock worth $1,010,769 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GoDaddy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons in January 1997 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.