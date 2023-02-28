Golar LNG Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 5,470 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 219% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,715 put options.

Golar LNG stock opened at $22.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.66. Golar LNG has a 1 year low of $16.82 and a 1 year high of $30.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Golar LNG during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Golar LNG in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Golar LNG in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in Golar LNG in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Golar LNG by 1,152.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,292 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. 72.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Golar LNG from $17.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Golar LNG has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.88.

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

