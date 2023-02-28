Gold Road Resources (OTCMKTS:ELKMF) Shares Down 7.7%

Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF – Get Rating) dropped 7.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.93 and last traded at $0.93. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 3,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.

Gold Road Resources Stock Down 7.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.02.

Gold Road Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gold Road Resources Ltd. operates as a gold exploration company. It focuses on developing the Yamarna Belt comprising Gruyere, Central Bore and Attila projects. The firm operates through Development & Production and Exploration business segments. The Development & Production includes Gruyere joint operation with gold fields, which transitioned from development to production phase during the year.

