GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XOUT) Shares Up 0.5%

GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XOUT – Get Rating)’s share price were up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.41 and last traded at $34.34. Approximately 1,307 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 5,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.18.

GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 197.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 28,762 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 52,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 27,843 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 113.9% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 15,590 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 278.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 189.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares during the period.

