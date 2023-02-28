GreenFirst Forest Products (TSE:GFP) Stock Price Up 0.6%

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (TSE:GFP – Get Rating) rose 0.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.66 and last traded at C$1.61. Approximately 9,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 57,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.60.

GreenFirst Forest Products Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.83, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of C$285.89 million, a P/E ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.59 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.58.

GreenFirst Forest Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc manufactures and markets forest products in Canada, and the United States. It operates in two segments, Forest Products and Paper Products. The Forest Products segment manufactures and markets a range of spruce-pine-fir lumber, wood chips, and other by-products for use in residential and multi-family homes, light industrial and commercial facilities, and the home repair and remodel markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GreenFirst Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenFirst Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.