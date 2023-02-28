HC Wainwright Trims Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Target Price to $9.00

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Codexis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Codexis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.83.

Codexis stock opened at $4.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $304.14 million, a P/E ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.02. Codexis has a 12-month low of $4.21 and a 12-month high of $22.22.

Codexis ( NASDAQ:CDXS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 21.34% and a negative net margin of 24.24%. The company had revenue of $30.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Codexis will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John J. Nicols sold 35,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total transaction of $172,498.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 783,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,786,550.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John J. Nicols sold 39,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $225,183.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 863,535 shares in the company, valued at $4,887,608.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Nicols sold 35,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total value of $172,498.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 783,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,786,550.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 146,927 shares of company stock valued at $829,821. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDXS. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Codexis by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 73,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 31,647 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Codexis by 13.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 361,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 42,933 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Codexis by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 145,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 7,477 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis in the second quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Codexis by 132.7% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares during the period. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

