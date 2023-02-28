Head to Head Analysis: Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL) versus Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL – Get Rating) and Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Satellogic and Comtech Telecommunications’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Satellogic $4.25 million 73.12 -$117.74 million N/A N/A Comtech Telecommunications $486.24 million 0.91 -$33.05 million ($1.67) -9.56

Comtech Telecommunications has higher revenue and earnings than Satellogic.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Satellogic 1 0 0 0 1.00 Comtech Telecommunications 0 2 1 0 2.33

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Satellogic and Comtech Telecommunications, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Satellogic currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 67.86%. Comtech Telecommunications has a consensus price target of $12.17, indicating a potential downside of 23.77%. Given Satellogic’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Satellogic is more favorable than Comtech Telecommunications.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.6% of Satellogic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.7% of Comtech Telecommunications shares are owned by institutional investors. 63.7% of Satellogic shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Comtech Telecommunications shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Satellogic and Comtech Telecommunications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Satellogic N/A N/A N/A Comtech Telecommunications -7.62% 2.01% 0.95%

Risk and Volatility

Satellogic has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Comtech Telecommunications has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Comtech Telecommunications beats Satellogic on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Satellogic

Satellogic Inc. builds and operates nano satellites for commercial-grade Earth observation in real-time. It offers data streams that are used in decision-making processes for various branches of government, organizations, businesses, and individuals. Its satellites are used for applications in agriculture, pipeline monitoring, critical infrastructure monitoring, disaster response, illegal logging, border patrol, port security, and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

About Comtech Telecommunications

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the provision of emergency systems and wireless and satellite communications. It operates through Satellite and Space Communication and Terrestrial and Wireless Networks segments. The Satellite and Space Communication segment offers satellite ground station technologies, services and system integration that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over GEO, MEO, and LEO satellite constellations, including solid-state and traveling wave tube power amplifiers, modems, VSAT platforms and frequency converters. The Terrestrial and Wireless Networks segment provides SMS Text to 911 services, providing alternate paths for individuals who need to request assistance (via text messaging) method to reach Public Safety Answering Points. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

