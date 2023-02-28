Head-To-Head Analysis: Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) and The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX)

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) and Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for The Descartes Systems Group and Zeta Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Descartes Systems Group 1 3 4 0 2.38 Zeta Global 0 2 4 0 2.67

The Descartes Systems Group presently has a consensus target price of $75.56, indicating a potential upside of 2.14%. Zeta Global has a consensus target price of $11.83, indicating a potential upside of 8.36%. Given Zeta Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Zeta Global is more favorable than The Descartes Systems Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Descartes Systems Group 19.37% 8.94% 7.48% Zeta Global -47.25% -261.11% -64.70%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares The Descartes Systems Group and Zeta Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

The Descartes Systems Group has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zeta Global has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The Descartes Systems Group and Zeta Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Descartes Systems Group $424.69 million 14.77 $86.28 million $1.07 69.13 Zeta Global $590.96 million 3.82 -$279.24 million ($2.02) -5.41

The Descartes Systems Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zeta Global. Zeta Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Descartes Systems Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.4% of The Descartes Systems Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.2% of Zeta Global shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of The Descartes Systems Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 46.6% of Zeta Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

The Descartes Systems Group beats Zeta Global on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc. provides on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. It uses modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world’s largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community. The company was founded on May 22, 1981 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.

About Zeta Global

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent. It also offers various types of product suites, such as opportunity explorer, and CDP+, which helps in consolidating multiple databases and internal and external data feeds and organize data based on needs and performance metrics. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

