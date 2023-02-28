Head-To-Head Comparison: BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) versus SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC)

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) and SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

BrightSpire Capital has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SITE Centers has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.2% of BrightSpire Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.0% of SITE Centers shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of BrightSpire Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.8% of SITE Centers shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Profitability

BrightSpire Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.0%. SITE Centers pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. BrightSpire Capital pays out 235.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. SITE Centers pays out 70.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SITE Centers has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

This table compares BrightSpire Capital and SITE Centers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrightSpire Capital 28.72% 8.33% 2.16% SITE Centers 31.20% 8.81% 4.09%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BrightSpire Capital and SITE Centers’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BrightSpire Capital $358.54 million 2.62 $45.79 million $0.34 21.41 SITE Centers $540.81 million 5.24 $168.72 million $0.74 18.22

SITE Centers has higher revenue and earnings than BrightSpire Capital. SITE Centers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BrightSpire Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for BrightSpire Capital and SITE Centers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BrightSpire Capital 0 1 3 0 2.75 SITE Centers 0 6 3 0 2.33

BrightSpire Capital presently has a consensus price target of $10.25, indicating a potential upside of 40.80%. SITE Centers has a consensus price target of $14.85, indicating a potential upside of 10.16%. Given BrightSpire Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe BrightSpire Capital is more favorable than SITE Centers.

Summary

SITE Centers beats BrightSpire Capital on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BrightSpire Capital

(Get Rating)

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages diversified portfolio consisting primarily of commercial real estate (CRE) senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities and net leased properties predominantly in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Core Portfolio, and Legacy, Non-Strategic Portfolio. The Core Portfolio segment consists of Senior and Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity, CRE Debt Securities, Net Leased Real Estate, and Corporate segments. The Legacy, Non-Strategic Portfolio segment consists of direct investments in operating real estate such as multi-tenant office. The company was founded on August 23, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About SITE Centers

(Get Rating)

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

