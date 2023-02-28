Head to Head Comparison: Patten Energy Solutions Group (OTCMKTS:PTTN) & Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY)

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) and Patten Energy Solutions Group (OTCMKTS:PTTN – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Yamana Gold and Patten Energy Solutions Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yamana Gold 13.99% 6.03% 3.76% Patten Energy Solutions Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Yamana Gold and Patten Energy Solutions Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yamana Gold $1.82 billion 2.68 $147.50 million $0.26 19.50 Patten Energy Solutions Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Yamana Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Patten Energy Solutions Group.

58.9% of Yamana Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Yamana Gold shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Patten Energy Solutions Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Yamana Gold has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Patten Energy Solutions Group has a beta of 1.68, suggesting that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Yamana Gold and Patten Energy Solutions Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yamana Gold 0 1 2 0 2.67 Patten Energy Solutions Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Yamana Gold currently has a consensus price target of $7.22, indicating a potential upside of 42.34%.

Summary

Yamana Gold beats Patten Energy Solutions Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yamana Gold

(Get Rating)

Yamana Gold, Inc. engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on March 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Patten Energy Solutions Group

(Get Rating)

Patten Energy Solutions Group, Inc. engages in the marketing of natural gas, propane and petroleum products. It also intends to pursue an exploration program to continue the exploration and development of the mineral claims with a view to establish sufficient mineral-bearing reserves. The firm also engages in exploration, production and development of lithium properties. The company was founded on February 2, 2004 and is headquartered in Dolton, IL.

