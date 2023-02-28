Head-To-Head Contrast: REV Group (NYSE:REVG) versus Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN)

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) and Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.9% of REV Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.0% of Rivian Automotive shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of REV Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Rivian Automotive shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get REV Group alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for REV Group and Rivian Automotive, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score REV Group 2 4 0 0 1.67 Rivian Automotive 2 5 13 0 2.55

Profitability

REV Group presently has a consensus price target of $12.42, indicating a potential upside of 5.94%. Rivian Automotive has a consensus price target of $38.35, indicating a potential upside of 107.86%. Given Rivian Automotive’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Rivian Automotive is more favorable than REV Group.

This table compares REV Group and Rivian Automotive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REV Group 0.65% 9.15% 3.23% Rivian Automotive -714.01% -32.42% -27.41%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares REV Group and Rivian Automotive’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REV Group $2.33 billion 0.30 $15.20 million $0.26 45.08 Rivian Automotive $1.05 billion 16.20 -$4.69 billion ($10.37) -1.78

REV Group has higher revenue and earnings than Rivian Automotive. Rivian Automotive is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than REV Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

REV Group has a beta of 1.95, indicating that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rivian Automotive has a beta of 1.87, indicating that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

REV Group beats Rivian Automotive on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About REV Group

(Get Rating)

REV Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. The company sells its products to municipalities, government agencies, private contractors, and industrial and commercial end users. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus and ambulance products. The Commercial segment is involved in the production of small Type A school buses, transit buses, terminal trucks, and sweepers under the Collins Bus, ENC, Capacity, and Lay-Mor brands. The Recreation segment covers motorized recreational vehicle and application trailers. The company was founded in August 2010 and is headquartered in Brookfield, WI.

About Rivian Automotive

(Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets. Rivian Automotive, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.