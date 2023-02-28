Head-To-Head Review: Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF) & Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR)

Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF – Get Rating) and Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Till Capital has a beta of -0.4, indicating that its stock price is 140% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oxbridge Re has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Till Capital and Oxbridge Re’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Till Capital N/A -0.67% -0.23% Oxbridge Re N/A -5.70% -5.30%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Till Capital $6.76 million 1.90 $4.80 million N/A N/A Oxbridge Re $10.23 million 1.14 $8.56 million ($0.16) -12.56

This table compares Till Capital and Oxbridge Re’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Oxbridge Re has higher revenue and earnings than Till Capital.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Till Capital and Oxbridge Re, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Till Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Oxbridge Re 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.4% of Oxbridge Re shares are held by institutional investors. 27.5% of Till Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.1% of Oxbridge Re shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Till Capital

Till Capital Corp. operates as holding company, which engages in the reinsurance business. It also invests in royalties and equity holdings in the resources sector. The company was founded on August 20, 2012 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Oxbridge Re

Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty reinsurance in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. Through its subsidiaries, it fully collateralizes policies to cover property losses from specified catastrophes. The company was founded by Sanjay Madhu on April 4, 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

