Head-To-Head Survey: Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) vs. Victory Oilfield Tech (OTCMKTS:VYEY)

Victory Oilfield Tech (OTCMKTS:VYEY – Get Rating) and Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.7% of Berry shares are owned by institutional investors. 97.6% of Victory Oilfield Tech shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Berry shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Victory Oilfield Tech and Berry’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Victory Oilfield Tech $810,000.00 6.89 -$260,000.00 N/A N/A Berry $918.34 million 0.78 $250.17 million $3.05 3.07

Risk and Volatility

Berry has higher revenue and earnings than Victory Oilfield Tech.

Victory Oilfield Tech has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Berry has a beta of 2.23, indicating that its stock price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Victory Oilfield Tech and Berry, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Victory Oilfield Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A Berry 1 0 3 0 2.50

Berry has a consensus target price of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 22.73%. Given Berry’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Berry is more favorable than Victory Oilfield Tech.

Profitability

This table compares Victory Oilfield Tech and Berry’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Victory Oilfield Tech -6.57% N/A -11.01% Berry 27.24% 32.05% 14.37%

Summary

Berry beats Victory Oilfield Tech on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Victory Oilfield Tech

Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. engages in the provision of oilfield energy technology products. It operates through the Hardband Services segment, which provides various hardbanding solutions to oilfield operators for drill pipe, weight pipe, tubing, and drill collars. The firm’s patented and licensed products utilize amorphous coatings designed to reduce drill-string torque, friction, wear, and corrosion. The company was founded on January 7, 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

About Berry

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E. Texas), Utah (Uinta) and Colorado (Piceance). The Company’s operations are conducted in the continental United States. In December 2013, Linn Energy LLC and Linn Co, LLC (Linn Co) announced the completion of the merger between LinnCo and Berry Petroleum Company (Berry), where LinnCo had acquired all of Berry’s interest.

