Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 12,000 Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GIL. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 180.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 927 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 311.9% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1,432.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,065 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

GIL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Gildan Activewear from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. TD Securities lowered Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

Gildan Activewear stock opened at $31.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.76. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.27. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.67 and a 52-week high of $39.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.15 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.21%.

Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.

