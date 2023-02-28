Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 181 Shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Otter Tail by 100.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of Otter Tail from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 28th.

NASDAQ:OTTR opened at $71.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Otter Tail Co. has a 12 month low of $52.60 and a 12 month high of $82.46. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.438 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This is a boost from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.81%.

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company engaged in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in western Minnesota, eastern North Dakota, and northeastern South Dakota.

