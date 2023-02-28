Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 50,058 Shares of ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,058 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in ESS Tech were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GWH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of ESS Tech by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of ESS Tech in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ESS Tech by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 700,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 18,232 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ESS Tech by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,764,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,829,000 after acquiring an additional 858,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ESS Tech by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 317,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 67,758 shares in the last quarter. 40.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ESS Tech stock opened at $1.79 on Tuesday. ESS Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $1.73 and a one year high of $6.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.30.

Separately, Chardan Capital decreased their target price on ESS Tech from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ESS Tech currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.88.

In related news, Director Michael R. Niggli acquired 19,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.56 per share, with a total value of $48,896.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 578,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,781.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

