Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires New Shares in Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 570,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ASMB. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 110.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 8,992 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 15,633.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 14,695 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Assembly Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Assembly Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $49,000. 34.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASMB opened at $1.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.58. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $2.42.

Separately, Mizuho dropped their target price on Assembly Biosciences from $14.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses on two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.

