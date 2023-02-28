Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires New Shares in Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 570,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ASMB. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 110.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 8,992 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 15,633.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 14,695 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Assembly Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Assembly Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $49,000. 34.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Assembly Biosciences Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ASMB opened at $1.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.58. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $2.42.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Assembly Biosciences Company Profile
Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses on two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Assembly Biosciences (ASMB)
- Reserve Your Spot With These Hotels The Analysts Support
- Cruise Line Stocks Still Have Some Choppy Waters to Navigate
- Four Vegan Food Stocks Performing Beyond the Norm
- Ocean Interest Electrifies Fisker Stock
- Is Freshpet Ready For A Fresh Rally?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.