Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires Shares of 18,100 NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXRT. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the second quarter worth $42,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the second quarter worth $51,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the second quarter worth $60,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 52.6% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the first quarter worth $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:NXRT opened at $48.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.93. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.67 and a 52-week high of $95.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -138.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.09.

NexPoint Residential Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -479.99%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NXRT shares. StockNews.com cut NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut NexPoint Residential Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $66.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut NexPoint Residential Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NexPoint Residential Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

