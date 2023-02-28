Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 5,482 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 1,602.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,482 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PNC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,413,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,116,282,000 after buying an additional 2,373,814 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 56,674.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,945,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,965,000 after buying an additional 1,942,219 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 428.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 579,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,869,000 after buying an additional 470,181 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,089,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,698,000 after buying an additional 389,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,956,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,351,000 after buying an additional 316,498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $157.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $63.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.52 and a 1 year high of $199.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.54.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 25.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.86 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 6,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $153.38 per share, with a total value of $1,004,639.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,924 shares in the company, valued at $74,070,883.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PNC shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.27 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $178.00 to $163.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.36.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

