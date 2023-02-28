Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys New Shares in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 55,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GDYN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 161.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 175,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after buying an additional 108,330 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Grid Dynamics by 4.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 239.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 8,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $642,000. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

Grid Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of Grid Dynamics stock opened at $12.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $898.36 million, a PE ratio of -28.23 and a beta of 0.83. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.09 and a 1 year high of $24.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Grid Dynamics ( NASDAQ:GDYN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 13.48% and a negative net margin of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $80.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Grid Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GDYN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised Grid Dynamics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Grid Dynamics from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. The firm core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. It also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.