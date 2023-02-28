Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys New Shares in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 129,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 75.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 9,788 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Sumo Logic by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 317,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 87,184 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 32.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the first quarter worth $297,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 18,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Sumo Logic stock opened at $11.91 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.55. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.43 and a 1-year high of $12.60.

Sumo Logic ( NASDAQ:SUMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.15. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 45.31% and a negative return on equity of 28.15%. The business had revenue of $79.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on SUMO. William Blair cut shares of Sumo Logic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen lowered shares of Sumo Logic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Sumo Logic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sumo Logic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

In other Sumo Logic news, CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 45,554 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $378,098.20. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 315,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,617,031.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Sumo Logic news, CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 45,554 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $378,098.20. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 315,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,617,031.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 4,989 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $41,408.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 194,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,402 shares of company stock valued at $1,771,237 in the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

