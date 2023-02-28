Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Cuts Stake in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its stake in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,112 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Suburban Propane Partners were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPH. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 1.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,695 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 7.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,208 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 41.9% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,833 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 4,041.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 235,298 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 229,617 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 5.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,231 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. 19.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suburban Propane Partners Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE SPH opened at $15.33 on Tuesday. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $14.40 and a 1 year high of $17.75. The firm has a market cap of $973.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.99.

Suburban Propane Partners Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Suburban Propane Partners

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Suburban Propane Partners’s payout ratio is currently 50.98%.

In other Suburban Propane Partners news, VP Michael A. Schueler sold 3,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total transaction of $63,237.78. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 47,773 shares in the company, valued at $778,222.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPH. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Suburban Propane Partners from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered Suburban Propane Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th.

About Suburban Propane Partners

Suburban Propane Partners LP engages in the marketing and distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. It operates through the following segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and government customers.

