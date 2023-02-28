Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Decreases Holdings in VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its stake in shares of VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 186,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 87,700 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in VNET Group were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of VNET Group in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in VNET Group during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in VNET Group by 191.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,710 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,376 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in VNET Group during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in VNET Group during the first quarter worth about $88,000.

Get VNET Group alerts:

VNET Group Stock Down 1.0 %

VNET Group stock opened at $4.09 on Tuesday. VNET Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $8.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

About VNET Group

VNET Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VNET Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VNET Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.