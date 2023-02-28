Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Decreases Stake in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) by 45.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,892 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 29,433 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Autohome were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Autohome in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,439,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Autohome by 18.3% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 36,688 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 5,673 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Autohome by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,748,988 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $107,211,000 after acquiring an additional 134,614 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Autohome during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,026,000. Finally, Seldon Capital LP bought a new position in Autohome during the second quarter worth $2,790,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Autohome stock opened at $31.24 on Tuesday. Autohome Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $40.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.30.

Autohome ( NYSE:ATHM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The information services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.11. Autohome had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 25.92%. The company had revenue of $274.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.10 million. Research analysts expect that Autohome Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Autohome’s previous annual dividend of $0.53. Autohome’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Autohome in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Autohome presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.93.

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. The firm provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

