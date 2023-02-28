Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Decreases Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,466 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 16.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 23.0% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 108.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,617,824,000 after purchasing an additional 308,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer cut TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $3,827,800.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,701,820.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity stock opened at $127.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.67. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $104.76 and a fifty-two week high of $143.18. The stock has a market cap of $40.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.31.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

