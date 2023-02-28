Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Decreases Stock Position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) by 77.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,205 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 41,891 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 402.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Armstrong World Industries

In other news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 6,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total value of $547,756.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,062,790.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 6,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total transaction of $547,756.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,062,790.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 25,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $1,768,173.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,881,501.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Armstrong World Industries Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $99.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $98.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Armstrong World Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

Shares of AWI opened at $80.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.86 and a 12 month high of $96.51.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.03). Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.59% and a net margin of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $304.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.254 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 23.34%.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties, and Unallocated Corporate. The Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating).

