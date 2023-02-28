Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Decreases Stock Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,176 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CPT. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 3.4% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 24.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 1,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $153.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.62.

Insider Transactions at Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust Stock Down 1.4 %

In other news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 10,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $1,158,570.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,729,844.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 10,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $1,158,570.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,667 shares in the company, valued at $7,729,844.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $149,943.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,110 shares in the company, valued at $3,164,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,452,378. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CPT opened at $114.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.88. The company has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.79. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $107.90 and a 1 year high of $175.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.77%.

About Camden Property Trust

(Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.