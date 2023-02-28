Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Decreases Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 69.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,878 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 13,178 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 17.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,689 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.4% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,528 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.9% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.8% in the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Quest Diagnostics

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,415 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $200,109.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,440 shares in the company, valued at $5,577,604.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,415 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $200,109.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,440 shares in the company, valued at $5,577,604.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,025 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $308,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,682,722.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Quest Diagnostics Trading Down 1.0 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DGX shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “inline” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

Shares of DGX stock opened at $138.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $148.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.92. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $120.40 and a 12-month high of $158.34. The firm has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.94.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.08. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

About Quest Diagnostics

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.