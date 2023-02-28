Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Grows Holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 44.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,671 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties in the third quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 8,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 461.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 138.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUZ stock opened at $24.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.78 and its 200 day moving average is $25.56. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 1-year low of $21.72 and a 1-year high of $41.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 3rd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.32%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CUZ. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Cousins Properties to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Cousins Properties in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Cousins Properties to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.25.

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

