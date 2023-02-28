Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Grows Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 1,284.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,057 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 31.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $524,000. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 32,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,954,000 after buying an additional 4,697 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Charter Communications by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,616,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cunning Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,485,000. Institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Price Performance

CHTR stock opened at $375.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $376.84 and its 200 day moving average is $373.42. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $297.66 and a 52 week high of $605.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $7.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.03 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.73 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 37.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.93 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.31 earnings per share for the current year.

CHTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $670.00 to $649.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $470.00 to $450.00 in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $560.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $486.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Steven A. Miron bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $384.35 per share, for a total transaction of $960,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,525,642.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Steven A. Miron bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $384.35 per share, for a total transaction of $960,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,525,642.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total value of $11,509,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,014.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Featured Articles

