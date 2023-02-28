Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $777,000 Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 70,143 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,915.8% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 234.5% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth $27,000. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMD shares. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.93.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $78.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.51, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.09. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $125.67.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 8.52%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,146,055.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,079,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $2,555,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,228,544.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,146,055.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,079,431.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,153 shares of company stock valued at $3,959,395. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

