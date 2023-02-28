Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $793,000 Position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its holdings in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,979 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNDR. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schneider National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,894,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schneider National by 429,550.9% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 691,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,639,000 after acquiring an additional 691,577 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 14.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,274,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,566,000 after purchasing an additional 404,251 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 108.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 753,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,858,000 after purchasing an additional 391,471 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 21.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,448,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,947,000 after purchasing an additional 258,986 shares during the period. 27.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schneider National Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SNDR opened at $28.05 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.25. Schneider National, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $30.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Schneider National Increases Dividend

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Schneider National had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Shaleen Devgun sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,497 shares in the company, valued at $3,361,419. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Schneider National news, EVP Robert M. Reich, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Schneider National stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $177,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,645 shares in the company, valued at $2,775,637.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shaleen Devgun sold 10,000 shares of Schneider National stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 124,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,361,419. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen increased their target price on Schneider National from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Schneider National from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Schneider National from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.62.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering, and freight payment services. It operates through the following business segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

