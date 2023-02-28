Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $807,000 Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,686 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,969,000. Markel Corp boosted its position in S&P Global by 0.8% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 149,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in S&P Global by 1.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 115.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in S&P Global by 12.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other S&P Global news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total transaction of $369,271.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,925.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total transaction of $277,102.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,921.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total value of $369,271.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,925.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,804 shares of company stock worth $4,635,456 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $341.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $109.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.32 and a 1-year high of $423.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $355.89 and its 200-day moving average is $345.13.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. S&P Global had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 29.05%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on SPGI. Raymond James increased their price target on S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on S&P Global from $355.00 to $393.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on S&P Global to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.56.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

