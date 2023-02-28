Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $875,000 Stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 55.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,454 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 218.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 100,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 68,735 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $188,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 429,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,677,000 after acquiring an additional 18,693 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 410,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JEF. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

Jefferies Financial Group Price Performance

JEF stock opened at $37.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.91 and its 200-day moving average is $35.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.88 and a 1 year high of $40.80.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 39.60%.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. The Investment Banking and Capital Markets segment provides investment banking, capital markets, and other related services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.