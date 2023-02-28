Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $893,000 Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 98.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 431,371 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Analog Devices by 103.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 113,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,008,000 after buying an additional 57,450 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the third quarter worth about $221,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Analog Devices by 370.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,943,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $722,212,000 after buying an additional 3,893,057 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 44.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 130.7% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 32,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 18,473 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $588,914.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,632,263.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $588,914.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,632,263.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Champy sold 5,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.01, for a total transaction of $987,599.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,101.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,640 shares of company stock worth $6,265,627. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Analog Devices Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.68.

ADI stock opened at $183.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $172.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.48 and a fifty-two week high of $196.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. Analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 51.89%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Further Reading

