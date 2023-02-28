Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $898,000 Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 105,947 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NDAQ. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nasdaq by 15.9% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Nasdaq by 10.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Nasdaq by 14.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Nasdaq by 8.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,319,000 after buying an additional 10,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Nasdaq by 32.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 316,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,373,000 after buying an additional 76,603 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $342,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,083 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,095.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $342,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,095.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle Lynn Daly sold 1,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $118,980.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,298 shares of company stock worth $839,614 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $56.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.77 and a 12 month high of $69.22.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $906.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.94 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 18.08%. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on NDAQ. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.74.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

See Also

