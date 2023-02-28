Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $919,000 Position in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 135,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 98,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,710,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,446,000 after purchasing an additional 6,539 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 33.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 826,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after buying an additional 205,039 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 1.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 481,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after buying an additional 5,349 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,635,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 25.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 307,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 62,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Ashford Hospitality Trust alerts:

Ashford Hospitality Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Ashford Hospitality Trust stock opened at $5.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.25. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $12.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.60 and a 200-day moving average of $6.96.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. The firm’s investments include direct hotel, mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition, first mortgage financing through origination or acquisition, sale-leaseback transactions and other hospitality transactions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.