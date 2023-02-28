Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $937,000 Position in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Interval Partners LP boosted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 222,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,324,000 after acquiring an additional 108,076 shares during the last quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 563,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,406,000 after acquiring an additional 114,816 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 238,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 15,147 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 3,321.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 38,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 156.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 129,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 78,894 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BSIG. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BrightSphere Investment Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on BrightSphere Investment Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

NYSE BSIG opened at $24.82 on Tuesday. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a one year low of $14.73 and a one year high of $26.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.77 and its 200-day moving average is $19.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.71%.

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

