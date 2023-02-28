Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $1.05 Million in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 298,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Genworth Financial by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 19,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 23,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Genworth Financial by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Genworth Financial by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Genworth Financial by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 3,556 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genworth Financial

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Iv Sheehan sold 250,000 shares of Genworth Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $1,515,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,132,023 shares in the company, valued at $6,860,059.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Genworth Financial stock opened at $6.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $6.40. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.11.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 8.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS.

About Genworth Financial

(Get Rating)

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

