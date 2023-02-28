Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $853,000 in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 13,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $853,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MGE Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $318,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in MGE Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $508,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in MGE Energy by 16.9% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in MGE Energy by 10.9% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in MGE Energy by 15.7% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 50.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MGE Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.
MGE Energy Trading Down 1.2 %
MGE Energy Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.407 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.27%.
About MGE Energy
MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.
Read More
