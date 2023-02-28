Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $944,000 in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 24,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $944,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 145.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,746,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,064,000 after buying an additional 2,812,434 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,270,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,486,000 after buying an additional 501,645 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,442,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,810,000 after buying an additional 415,430 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 797.7% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 434,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,586,000 after buying an additional 386,135 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 297.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 495,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,966,000 after buying an additional 370,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NRG opened at $33.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.13 and a 200-day moving average of $38.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53, a PEG ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.98. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.64 and a 52 week high of $47.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3775 per share. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.84%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NRG shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America raised shares of NRG Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

In other news, Director Antonio Carrillo bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.71 per share, for a total transaction of $285,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,312.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Mauricio Gutierrez bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.03 per share, for a total transaction of $480,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,111,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,597,117.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Antonio Carrillo bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.71 per share, with a total value of $285,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,446 shares in the company, valued at $870,312.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

