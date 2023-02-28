Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Lowers Stake in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its stake in shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,728 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in FIGS were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in FIGS in the third quarter worth about $512,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in FIGS in the third quarter worth about $240,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in FIGS by 18.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 64,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 9,785 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in FIGS in the third quarter worth about $322,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in FIGS in the third quarter worth about $3,375,000.
FIGS stock opened at $9.02 on Tuesday. FIGS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $23.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 56.38, a P/E/G ratio of 32.08 and a beta of 1.67.
FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.
