Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Lowers Stake in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its stake in shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,728 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in FIGS were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in FIGS in the third quarter worth about $512,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in FIGS in the third quarter worth about $240,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in FIGS by 18.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 64,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 9,785 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in FIGS in the third quarter worth about $322,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in FIGS in the third quarter worth about $3,375,000.

FIGS stock opened at $9.02 on Tuesday. FIGS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $23.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 56.38, a P/E/G ratio of 32.08 and a beta of 1.67.

FIGS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of FIGS from $22.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of FIGS from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of FIGS from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of FIGS from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of FIGS from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.39.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

