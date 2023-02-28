Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $1.01 Million Investment in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 38,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHOO. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 232.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 949,678 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,589,000 after buying an additional 663,711 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Steven Madden by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,529,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $290,941,000 after purchasing an additional 648,822 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 27.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,514,531 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,783,000 after purchasing an additional 322,900 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Steven Madden during the second quarter worth approximately $8,371,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 287.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 321,678 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,430,000 after acquiring an additional 238,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.
Steven Madden Price Performance
Shares of Steven Madden stock opened at $35.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.84. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $45.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.14.
Steven Madden Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.33%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have weighed in on SHOO. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wedbush lowered Steven Madden from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $43.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Steven Madden from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Steven Madden presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.57.
Steven Madden Company Profile
Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Direct-to-Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.
