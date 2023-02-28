Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $714,000 Investment in Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 305,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 395.0% in the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 2,843,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,615,000 after buying an additional 2,268,814 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $159,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 112.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JNCE opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $7.94. The stock has a market cap of $59.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.88.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JNCE shares. Raymond James lowered Jounce Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Jounce Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jounce Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.20.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treats cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its product pipeline includes JTX-2011 (ICOS), JTX-4014 (PD-1), the Lead Macrophage Program, Macrophage Targeting, T Reg, B Cells, and Stromal Targeting.

