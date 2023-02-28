Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $948,000 Investment in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 46,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BY. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Byline Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 1,329.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 9,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Byline Bancorp Stock Performance

BY opened at $24.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.81. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.15 and a twelve month high of $28.14. The firm has a market cap of $925.51 million, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.19.

Byline Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.13%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Hovde Group reduced their price target on Byline Bancorp to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Byline Bancorp to $27.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Valle Perochena Antonio Del bought 45,000 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,124,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,645,601 shares in the company, valued at $291,023,568.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Byline Bancorp news, Director Valle Perochena Antonio Del purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.99 per share, with a total value of $1,124,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,645,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,023,568.99. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Investors I. L.P. Mbg purchased 7,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.82 per share, for a total transaction of $188,284.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,577,777 shares in the company, valued at $287,360,425.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 178,478 shares of company stock worth $4,240,150. 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

