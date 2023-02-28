Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $991,000 Investment in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 157,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in BrightSpire Capital by 757.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,524,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,560 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in BrightSpire Capital by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,720,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,990,000 after acquiring an additional 473,980 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in BrightSpire Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,746,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,726,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BrightSpire Capital in the second quarter valued at $1,890,000. 38.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BrightSpire Capital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

BrightSpire Capital Stock Down 1.8 %

BrightSpire Capital Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:BRSP opened at $7.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.37. The company has a market capitalization of $938.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.71. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $9.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.99%. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 235.29%.

BrightSpire Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages diversified portfolio consisting primarily of commercial real estate (CRE) senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities and net leased properties predominantly in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpire Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpire Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.