Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 40,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Golar LNG during the 3rd quarter worth $3,676,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Golar LNG by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 15,159 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 26,708 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,650 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 7,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GLNG opened at $22.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.89. Golar LNG Limited has a twelve month low of $16.82 and a twelve month high of $30.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.66.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Golar LNG from $17.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Golar LNG presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.88.

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

