Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 96,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Hudson Technologies in the third quarter worth $25,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies in the third quarter worth $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies in the second quarter worth $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies in the first quarter worth $51,000. 62.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HDSN shares. StockNews.com lowered Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised their price target on Hudson Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

In related news, VP Kenneth Gaglione sold 19,000 shares of Hudson Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total transaction of $219,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,976.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:HDSN opened at $10.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.48. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.68 and a 52-week high of $12.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.30 and a 200 day moving average of $9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 3.26.

Hudson Technologies, Inc operates as a refrigerant services company, which provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry. Its products and services are used in commercial air conditioning, industrial processing, and refrigeration systems, which include refrigerant sales, refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, and Refrigerant Side services performed at the customer’s site to remove moisture, oils and other contaminants.

