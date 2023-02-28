Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 45,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $981,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Radware by 4.5% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,892,976 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $84,828,000 after purchasing an additional 169,278 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Radware by 0.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 637,363 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Radware by 29.0% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 50,721 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 11,402 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Radware by 1,652.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 10,939 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Radware by 49.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,348 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RDWR opened at $20.94 on Tuesday. Radware Ltd. has a 12 month low of $17.42 and a 12 month high of $36.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.19.

A number of analysts have commented on RDWR shares. StockNews.com downgraded Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Radware from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

